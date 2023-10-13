Calamos Wealth Management LLC Increases Holdings in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

Calamos Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Free Report) by 336.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 78,474 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 60,482 shares during the period. Calamos Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Aptiv were worth $8,011,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Aptiv during the 1st quarter worth $599,000. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd acquired a new position in Aptiv in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Aptiv by 210.6% during the first quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 264 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Aptiv in the first quarter worth $30,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 77.3% in the first quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 273 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. 89.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Joseph R. Massaro sold 1,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.87, for a total value of $193,553.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 206,773 shares in the company, valued at $21,063,965.51. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Aptiv Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of Aptiv stock traded down $1.49 during trading on Friday, hitting $95.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 197,480 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,849,187. The stock has a market cap of $27.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 2.02. Aptiv PLC has a 52 week low of $80.75 and a 52 week high of $124.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $99.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $101.15.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The auto parts company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.22. Aptiv had a return on equity of 14.89% and a net margin of 4.95%. The business had revenue of $5.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.72 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Aptiv PLC will post 4.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

APTV has been the topic of several recent research reports. UBS Group decreased their price target on Aptiv from $143.00 to $141.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Aptiv in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $149.00 price objective on shares of Aptiv in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Aptiv from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Aptiv from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, July 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $133.20.

Aptiv Company Profile

Aptiv PLC engages in design, manufacture, and sale of vehicle components worldwide. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates in two segments, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

