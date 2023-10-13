Calamos Wealth Management LLC Increases Holdings in Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM)

Calamos Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM – Free Report) by 24.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 71,700 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,000 shares during the period. Toyota Motor makes up about 0.8% of Calamos Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Calamos Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Toyota Motor were worth $11,526,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Gradient Investments LLC increased its holdings in Toyota Motor by 131.6% during the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Syverson Strege & Co purchased a new stake in shares of Toyota Motor in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its holdings in Toyota Motor by 200.0% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 240 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its position in Toyota Motor by 98.5% during the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Toyota Motor during the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Institutional investors own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TM traded down $3.80 on Friday, reaching $177.80. 71,691 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 276,115. The firm has a market cap of $240.89 billion, a PE ratio of 11.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $174.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $157.84. Toyota Motor Co. has a 12 month low of $131.34 and a 12 month high of $195.65.

Toyota Motor ( NYSE:TM Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $7.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.92 by $3.13. Toyota Motor had a return on equity of 10.31% and a net margin of 7.70%. The company had revenue of $76.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.98 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Toyota Motor Co. will post 16.76 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on TM. Citigroup raised Toyota Motor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Toyota Motor in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of Toyota Motor from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 10th.

Toyota Motor Corporation designs, manufactures, assembles, and sells passenger vehicles, minivans and commercial vehicles, and related parts and accessories in Japan, North America, Europe, Asia, Central and South America, Oceania, Africa, and the Middle East. It operates in Automotive, Financial Services, and All Other segments.

