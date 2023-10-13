Calamos Wealth Management LLC Increases Stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Calamos Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,782 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 136 shares during the quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $2,628,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC increased its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 0.4% in the first quarter. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC now owns 12,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,796,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 6,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,578,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. now owns 3,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $841,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 5.6% in the first quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 955 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF stock traded down $0.58 on Friday, reaching $237.42. The company had a trading volume of 282,231 shares, compared to its average volume of 743,801. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $241.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $236.90. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 1 year low of $196.81 and a 1 year high of $252.93. The firm has a market cap of $30.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.92 and a beta of 1.01.

About iShares Russell 1000 ETF

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

