Calamos Wealth Management LLC Lowers Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Calamos Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,458 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 153 shares during the quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $2,878,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 131.7% during the 1st quarter. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 139 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1,018.2% during the 2nd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 123 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Integrity Financial Corp WA purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $38,000.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Stock Down 0.7 %

IWF traded down $1.84 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $273.09. The company had a trading volume of 186,996 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,369,841. The business has a 50-day moving average of $273.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $264.80. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $206.70 and a 1 year high of $286.96. The company has a market cap of $69.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.14 and a beta of 1.08.

About iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

