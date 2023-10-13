Calamos Wealth Management LLC Lowers Position in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Calamos Wealth Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,411 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 69 shares during the period. Calamos Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $7,229,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Pacific Center for Financial Services bought a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. NewSquare Capital LLC increased its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 3,433.3% during the 1st quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 106 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Boulder Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 1,694 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. 69.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Goldman Sachs Group Price Performance

Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock traded up $1.33 on Friday, hitting $311.18. 683,747 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,370,462. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $299.07 and a 12-month high of $389.58. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $327.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $329.79. The company has a market cap of $102.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18.

The Goldman Sachs Group Increases Dividend

The Goldman Sachs Group ( NYSE:GS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The investment management company reported $3.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.25 by ($0.17). The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 8.27% and a net margin of 9.74%. The firm had revenue of $10.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.61 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $7.73 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 24.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 31st were given a dividend of $2.75 per share. This is a boost from The Goldman Sachs Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.50. This represents a $11.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.93%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, CEO David M. Solomon sold 4,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $356.28, for a total transaction of $1,496,376.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 124,782 shares in the company, valued at $44,457,330.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, CEO David M. Solomon sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.71, for a total value of $3,457,100.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 128,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,590,367.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David M. Solomon sold 4,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $356.28, for a total transaction of $1,496,376.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 124,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,457,330.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on GS shares. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $410.00 target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. JMP Securities cut their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $450.00 to $440.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $407.00 to $411.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Thursday, September 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $403.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $392.76.

The Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in resale agreements.

