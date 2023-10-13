Calamos Wealth Management LLC Raises Holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Calamos Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 55,083 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,653 shares during the quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $8,879,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 106,784.6% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 135,983,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,727,195,000 after acquiring an additional 135,856,748 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 3.8% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,012,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,064,249,000 after buying an additional 259,746 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 4.5% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,074,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $478,711,000 after buying an additional 133,228 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,948,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,761,000 after acquiring an additional 55,367 shares during the period. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 128.8% during the 1st quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 1,178,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,485,000 after acquiring an additional 663,252 shares in the last quarter.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

NYSEARCA IVE traded down $0.53 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $153.70. The stock had a trading volume of 72,542 shares, compared to its average volume of 675,920. The company has a market cap of $24.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.85 and a beta of 0.94. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $130.77 and a 52-week high of $167.62. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $159.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $157.17.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Profile

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

