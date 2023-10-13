Calamos Wealth Management LLC Raises Position in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Calamos Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) by 48.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,650 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 7,740 shares during the period. Calamos Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Shopify were worth $1,528,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SHOP. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in Shopify during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Park Place Capital Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Shopify in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. acquired a new position in Shopify during the first quarter worth $33,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new position in Shopify in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Kalos Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Shopify during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.28% of the company’s stock.

Shopify stock traded down $1.27 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $52.06. 3,689,823 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,189,548. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 6.71 and a quick ratio of 6.71. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $57.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.87. The firm has a market cap of $66.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -33.75 and a beta of 2.08. Shopify Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.98 and a 1 year high of $71.43.

Shopify ( NYSE:SHOP Get Free Report ) (TSE:SHOP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The software maker reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.02). Shopify had a negative return on equity of 5.36% and a negative net margin of 32.13%. The business had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Shopify Inc. will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SHOP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Shopify from $70.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Shopify from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. CIBC set a $75.00 price target on shares of Shopify and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Moffett Nathanson raised Shopify from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $76.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Shopify from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have given a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.09.

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

