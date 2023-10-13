Calamos Wealth Management LLC Reduces Stake in Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR)

Calamos Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR – Free Report) by 0.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 157,068 shares of the company’s stock after selling 278 shares during the quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC owned 0.07% of Caesars Entertainment worth $8,006,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Caesars Entertainment during the 4th quarter worth $112,358,000. Point Break Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Caesars Entertainment by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Point Break Capital Management LLC now owns 10,617,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $821,396,000 after purchasing an additional 987,230 shares in the last quarter. Wolf Hill Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in Caesars Entertainment by 141.3% in the 1st quarter. Wolf Hill Capital Management LP now owns 1,539,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,167,000 after buying an additional 901,884 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 3.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,038,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $880,465,000 after buying an additional 676,512 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in Caesars Entertainment by 419.0% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 723,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,291,000 after buying an additional 583,711 shares in the last quarter. 91.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CAO Stephanie Lepori sold 33,282 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.70, for a total transaction of $1,720,679.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 41,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,166,747. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Caesars Entertainment stock traded down $1.38 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $42.60. 823,766 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,762,043. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $51.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.88. Caesars Entertainment, Inc. has a 12 month low of $35.10 and a 12 month high of $60.27. The stock has a market cap of $9.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.47 and a beta of 2.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.78.

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $2.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.86 billion. Caesars Entertainment had a return on equity of 5.71% and a net margin of 6.03%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Caesars Entertainment, Inc. will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CZR shares. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Bank of America boosted their price target on Caesars Entertainment from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Capital One Financial began coverage on shares of Caesars Entertainment in a report on Thursday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $51.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Caesars Entertainment from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $68.75.

Caesars Entertainment, Inc operates as a gaming and hospitality company in the United States. The company owns, leases, or manages domestic properties in 16 states with slot machines, video lottery terminals and e-tables, and hotel rooms, as well as table games, including poker. It also operates and conducts sports wagering across 28 jurisdictions in North America, including mobile for sports betting and regulated online real money gaming in six jurisdictions in North America; retail and online gaming and sports betting; and other games, such as keno.

