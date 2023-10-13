Calamos Wealth Management LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL)

Calamos Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 79,357 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 474 shares during the quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in United Airlines were worth $4,354,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in UAL. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its stake in United Airlines by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 57,659 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,551,000 after buying an additional 918 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of United Airlines by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 36,740 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,626,000 after purchasing an additional 2,340 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Airlines during the second quarter worth approximately $243,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of United Airlines by 925.3% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 190,885 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $10,474,000 after buying an additional 172,267 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in United Airlines during the 1st quarter valued at $229,000. 70.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other United Airlines news, CFO Gerald Laderman sold 4,491 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.05, for a total value of $256,211.55. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 133,213 shares in the company, valued at $7,599,801.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on UAL. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of United Airlines in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their target price on United Airlines from $71.00 to $69.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. Barclays lowered their price target on United Airlines from $80.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on United Airlines from $76.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of United Airlines from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $65.19.

UAL stock traded down $0.63 during trading on Friday, reaching $39.19. 2,578,665 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,162,580. The firm has a market cap of $12.85 billion, a PE ratio of 4.94, a P/E/G ratio of 0.08 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.49. United Airlines Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $35.25 and a 1-year high of $58.23. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $46.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.87.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The transportation company reported $5.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.03 by $1.00. United Airlines had a net margin of 5.24% and a return on equity of 48.89%. The firm had revenue of $14.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.90 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.43 EPS. United Airlines’s revenue was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that United Airlines Holdings, Inc. will post 10.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United Airlines Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. It also offers catering, ground handling, training, and maintenance services for third parties.

