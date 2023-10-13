Calamos Wealth Management LLC Sells 112 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Calamos Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 0.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,504 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 112 shares during the quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $8,820,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 271.8% in the 2nd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 751 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $156,000 after buying an additional 549 shares during the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH grew its stake in Honeywell International by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 1,541 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 12,368 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,566,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 16,331 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,389,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Financial Strategies LLC increased its holdings in Honeywell International by 5.2% during the second quarter. Legacy Financial Strategies LLC now owns 5,423 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,125,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. 74.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on HON. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Honeywell International in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group lowered their target price on Honeywell International from $185.00 to $180.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Honeywell International from $219.00 to $221.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $205.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Honeywell International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $214.07.

Honeywell International Price Performance

Honeywell International stock traded down $0.87 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $183.07. 276,593 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,776,106. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $187.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $194.90. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52-week low of $173.83 and a 52-week high of $220.96. The company has a market cap of $121.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.76, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.41.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The conglomerate reported $2.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.03. Honeywell International had a net margin of 15.08% and a return on equity of 34.46%. The company had revenue of $9.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.10 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Honeywell International Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 10th will be paid a $1.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 9th. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.36%. This is a positive change from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.47%.

Honeywell International Company Profile

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

