Calamos Wealth Management LLC Sells 126 Shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Calamos Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 3.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,565 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 126 shares during the quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $1,445,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of DE. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. boosted its stake in Deere & Company by 1,475.0% during the 1st quarter. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. now owns 63 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new position in Deere & Company in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Deere & Company during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Lansing Street Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 1,725.0% during the 1st quarter. Lansing Street Advisors now owns 73 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barrett & Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Deere & Company in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. 66.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Deere & Company news, insider Cory J. Reed sold 4,680 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $449.75, for a total transaction of $2,104,830.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 36,563 shares in the company, valued at $16,444,209.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Ryan D. Campbell sold 6,073 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $379.19, for a total transaction of $2,302,820.87. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 18,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,022,219.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Cory J. Reed sold 4,680 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $449.75, for a total value of $2,104,830.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 36,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,444,209.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Deere & Company Price Performance

NYSE DE traded down $0.69 on Friday, reaching $381.59. The company had a trading volume of 279,680 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,581,751. The stock has a market capitalization of $109.90 billion, a PE ratio of 11.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.09. Deere & Company has a 12 month low of $345.55 and a 12 month high of $450.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $401.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $396.38.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 18th. The industrial products company reported $10.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.22 by $1.98. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 46.15% and a net margin of 16.36%. The firm had revenue of $14.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $6.16 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Deere & Company will post 33.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Deere & Company Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be given a dividend of $1.35 per share. This is an increase from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.96%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have commented on DE. HSBC started coverage on shares of Deere & Company in a research report on Friday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $486.00 target price for the company. Bank of America lowered their target price on Deere & Company from $455.00 to $422.50 in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group boosted their price target on Deere & Company from $383.00 to $408.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 21st. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $492.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $400.00 target price (down from $530.00) on shares of Deere & Company in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Deere & Company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $447.93.

Deere & Company Profile

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters, harvesting front-end equipment, sugarcane loaders, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

