Calamos Wealth Management LLC Sells 128 Shares of Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC)

Calamos Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,742 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 128 shares during the period. Calamos Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Paycom Software were worth $7,627,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Paycom Software by 1.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,535,044 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,917,229,000 after buying an additional 73,414 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 2.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,911,316 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $581,056,000 after acquiring an additional 43,991 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Paycom Software by 73.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,629,628 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $495,423,000 after purchasing an additional 689,600 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of Paycom Software by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,359,073 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $470,756,000 after purchasing an additional 108,505 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Paycom Software by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,100,950 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $333,990,000 after purchasing an additional 8,975 shares in the last quarter. 88.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Paycom Software alerts:

Paycom Software Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of PAYC stock traded down $4.52 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $264.02. The company had a trading volume of 87,717 shares, compared to its average volume of 531,378. The company has a market cap of $15.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. Paycom Software, Inc. has a 12 month low of $252.12 and a 12 month high of $374.04. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $279.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $297.47.

Paycom Software Announces Dividend

Paycom Software ( NYSE:PAYC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The software maker reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $401.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $398.20 million. Paycom Software had a net margin of 20.28% and a return on equity of 24.93%. On average, research analysts expect that Paycom Software, Inc. will post 6.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 28th were issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 25th. Paycom Software’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.52%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PAYC shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Paycom Software from $375.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Barclays dropped their price target on Paycom Software from $350.00 to $294.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Paycom Software from $380.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $400.00 price target on shares of Paycom Software in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Paycom Software in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Paycom Software has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $381.24.

Get Our Latest Analysis on PAYC

Insider Activity at Paycom Software

In related news, EVP Christopher Gene Thomas sold 320 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.05, for a total value of $92,816.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,154 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,585,967.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Christopher Gene Thomas sold 320 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.05, for a total value of $92,816.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,585,967.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Jason D. Clark sold 130 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $287.36, for a total value of $37,356.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,970 shares in the company, valued at $1,428,179.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 14.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Paycom Software Company Profile

(Free Report)

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Paycom Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paycom Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.