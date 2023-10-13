Calamos Wealth Management LLC Sells 1,447 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Calamos Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,980 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 1,447 shares during the quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $3,136,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of TSLA. Lakewood Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Tesla during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tesla during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tesla in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC grew its position in Tesla by 3,733.3% during the second quarter. Mendota Financial Group LLC now owns 115 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. Finally, MayTech Global Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Tesla during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Institutional investors own 41.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Tesla alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.98, for a total value of $1,015,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 104,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,595,769.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Tesla news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.98, for a total value of $1,015,920.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 104,716 shares in the company, valued at $26,595,769.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.32, for a total value of $2,565,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 68,102 shares in the company, valued at $16,638,680.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 49,565 shares of company stock valued at $12,563,110 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 20.90% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TSLA has been the subject of a number of research reports. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Tesla from $290.00 to $266.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Mizuho upped their price target on Tesla from $300.00 to $330.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $300.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a report on Friday, September 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $305.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. Finally, DZ Bank cut shares of Tesla from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $210.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tesla currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $239.03.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on TSLA

Tesla Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of TSLA stock traded down $4.77 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $254.10. The stock had a trading volume of 46,062,526 shares, compared to its average volume of 141,518,297. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $250.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $229.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $806.51 billion, a PE ratio of 73.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 2.07. Tesla, Inc. has a 52-week low of $101.81 and a 52-week high of $299.29.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $24.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.22 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 26.10% and a net margin of 12.97%. The business’s revenue was up 47.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.65 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tesla Profile

(Free Report)

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.