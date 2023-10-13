Calamos Wealth Management LLC Sells 157 Shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Calamos Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,418 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 157 shares during the quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $6,214,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Carderock Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 126.5% in the 1st quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 77 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Lululemon Athletica during the first quarter worth $29,000. 91.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lululemon Athletica Trading Up 1.0 %

NASDAQ:LULU traded up $3.63 on Friday, reaching $377.57. 668,822 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,591,467. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $382.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $374.16. The company has a market capitalization of $47.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.33, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.37. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 12 month low of $286.28 and a 12 month high of $406.94.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lululemon Athletica

Lululemon Athletica ( NASDAQ:LULU Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 31st. The apparel retailer reported $2.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.54 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 44.47% and a net margin of 11.40%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.20 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 12.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Michelle Sun Choe sold 27,981 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $401.00, for a total value of $11,220,381.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,560,692. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LULU has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $440.00 target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $430.00 to $455.00 in a research report on Friday, September 1st. UBS Group upped their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $407.00 to $429.00 in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $450.00 price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $450.00 to $455.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $441.93.

About Lululemon Athletica

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It operates in two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities.

