Calamos Wealth Management LLC Sells 163 Shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Calamos Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 32,252 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 163 shares during the period. Calamos Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $6,283,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. LSV Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Analog Devices during the first quarter worth approximately $59,000. Mission Wealth Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 2,452 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $484,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Analog Devices during the first quarter worth $4,432,000. Merit Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 38.4% in the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 2,968 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $585,000 after acquiring an additional 823 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. raised its holdings in Analog Devices by 8.5% in the first quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 2,288 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $451,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Analog Devices alerts:

Analog Devices Stock Performance

ADI stock traded down $1.49 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $172.11. The company had a trading volume of 565,985 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,367,347. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 12 month low of $136.50 and a 12 month high of $200.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $178.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $184.32. The firm has a market cap of $85.76 billion, a PE ratio of 23.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.71.

Analog Devices Announces Dividend

Analog Devices ( NASDAQ:ADI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.52 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $3.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.10 billion. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 15.20% and a net margin of 29.23%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.52 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 10.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 5th were paid a dividend of $0.86 per share. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 1st. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio is 46.74%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently commented on ADI. Piper Sandler downgraded Analog Devices from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Analog Devices from $204.00 to $188.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Analog Devices from $235.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $185.00 to $175.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $205.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $204.04.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Analog Devices

Insider Buying and Selling at Analog Devices

In other news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.60, for a total transaction of $1,826,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 70,713 shares in the company, valued at $12,912,193.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.46% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analog Devices Company Profile

(Free Report)

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and high-end consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Analog Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Analog Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.