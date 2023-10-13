Calamos Wealth Management LLC Sells 168 Shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Calamos Wealth Management LLC lessened its position in American Express (NYSE:AXP – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 62,417 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 168 shares during the period. American Express comprises approximately 0.8% of Calamos Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Calamos Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $10,873,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Zullo Investment Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of American Express by 2.4% during the second quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 2,589 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $451,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of American Express by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,220 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Accurate Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of American Express by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,588 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of American Express by 1.2% during the first quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 5,566 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,041,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in American Express by 1.3% during the first quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,885 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $806,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.08% of the company’s stock.

American Express Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:AXP traded up $0.82 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $152.10. The company had a trading volume of 642,967 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,144,584. The stock has a market cap of $112.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.19. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $157.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $161.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. American Express has a 52-week low of $132.21 and a 52-week high of $182.15.

American Express Dividend Announcement

American Express ( NYSE:AXP Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 21st. The payment services company reported $2.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.81 by $0.08. American Express had a net margin of 12.99% and a return on equity of 29.26%. The firm had revenue of $15.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.57 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that American Express will post 11.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 10th. Investors of record on Friday, October 6th will be issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 5th. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.42%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AXP. HSBC initiated coverage on American Express in a report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $181.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on American Express from $188.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. 58.com reiterated a “reiterates” rating on shares of American Express in a research report on Friday, June 30th. StockNews.com lowered American Express from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of American Express from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $185.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, American Express presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $173.33.

American Express Profile

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

Further Reading

