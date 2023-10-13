Calamos Wealth Management LLC Sells 1,858 Shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Calamos Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 106,782 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 1,858 shares during the period. Calamos Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $9,054,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ZRC Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of TJX Companies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new position in shares of TJX Companies in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new position in TJX Companies in the first quarter worth $25,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in TJX Companies during the first quarter worth $25,000. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in TJX Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. 89.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on TJX shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on TJX Companies in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on TJX Companies from $95.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, August 17th. UBS Group boosted their price target on TJX Companies from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on TJX Companies from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $95.42.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other TJX Companies news, EVP Kenneth Canestrari sold 4,197 shares of TJX Companies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $377,730.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 115,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,370,070. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Chairman Carol Meyrowitz sold 64,817 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.13, for a total value of $5,906,773.21. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 135,050 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,307,106.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kenneth Canestrari sold 4,197 shares of TJX Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $377,730.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 115,223 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,370,070. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 114,014 shares of company stock valued at $10,291,303 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

TJX Companies Trading Down 0.4 %

TJX stock traded down $0.39 during trading on Friday, hitting $88.53. The company had a trading volume of 475,677 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,930,412. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $89.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $83.55. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $63.45 and a 12 month high of $93.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market cap of $101.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.08, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.89.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 16th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $12.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.45 billion. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 62.61% and a net margin of 7.77%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.69 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current year.

TJX Companies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 9th will be given a dividend of $0.3325 per share. This represents a $1.33 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 8th. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 39.00%.

About TJX Companies

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

Featured Articles

