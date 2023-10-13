Calamos Wealth Management LLC Sells 221 Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Calamos Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 26,566 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 221 shares during the period. Calamos Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $2,681,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TSM. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Key Financial Inc grew its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 666.7% in the first quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 345 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. America First Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC purchased a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 71.4% during the 1st quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 365 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. 16.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TSM has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $118.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Susquehanna cut their target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $135.00 to $130.00 in a report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $106.67.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing stock traded down $1.33 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $91.09. 2,308,999 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,040,276. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $90.78 and a 200-day moving average of $93.63. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 12 month low of $59.43 and a 12 month high of $110.69. The company has a market cap of $472.43 billion, a PE ratio of 15.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 2.42.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The semiconductor company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.07. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 43.31% and a return on equity of 32.08%. The firm had revenue of $15.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.52 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 4.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 11th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a $0.4724 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $1.89 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.07%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s payout ratio is 24.26%.

About Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides complementary metal oxide silicon wafer fabrication processes to manufacture logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, and embedded memory semiconductors.

