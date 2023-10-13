Calamos Wealth Management LLC Sells 2,239 Shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

Calamos Wealth Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Free Report) by 1.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 149,375 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 2,239 shares during the quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $8,080,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Boston Scientific in the first quarter worth approximately $54,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific in the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Prudential PLC bought a new position in shares of Boston Scientific during the 1st quarter worth $1,076,000. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 24.0% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 28,793 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,275,000 after buying an additional 5,581 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific in the first quarter valued at about $230,000. 89.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:BSX traded up $0.56 on Friday, hitting $49.20. 3,708,705 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,134,314. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Boston Scientific Co. has a 1-year low of $39.51 and a 1-year high of $55.38. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $52.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.20.

Boston Scientific ( NYSE:BSX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.50 billion. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 15.16% and a net margin of 6.81%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.44 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.99 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. CL King assumed coverage on shares of Boston Scientific in a report on Friday, June 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $64.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Raymond James upped their target price on Boston Scientific from $60.00 to $61.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Boston Scientific from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Boston Scientific in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.60.

In other Boston Scientific news, CEO Michael F. Mahoney sold 113,355 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.09, for a total transaction of $5,904,661.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,498,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $78,078,846.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Boston Scientific news, CEO Michael F. Mahoney sold 113,355 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.09, for a total transaction of $5,904,661.95. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,498,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $78,078,846.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Joseph Michael Fitzgerald sold 15,867 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $872,685.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 197,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,889,560. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 330,990 shares of company stock valued at $17,470,838 over the last quarter. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through MedSurg and Cardiovascular segments. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions; devices to treat various urological and pelvic conditions; implantable cardioverter and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy defibrillators; pacemakers and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy pacemakers; and remote patient management systems.

