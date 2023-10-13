Calamos Wealth Management LLC Sells 351 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Calamos Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 4.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,013 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 351 shares during the quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $2,391,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nikulski Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of McDonald’s by 3.4% during the second quarter. Nikulski Financial Inc. now owns 9,317 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $2,780,000 after buying an additional 303 shares during the period. Syntegra Private Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in McDonald’s by 60.7% during the second quarter. Syntegra Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,282 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $383,000 after acquiring an additional 484 shares in the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in McDonald’s by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 14,189 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $4,234,000 after acquiring an additional 554 shares during the period. Legacy Financial Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in McDonald’s by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. Legacy Financial Strategies LLC now owns 9,619 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $2,870,000 after purchasing an additional 865 shares during the period. Finally, Rather & Kittrell Inc. purchased a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the 2nd quarter valued at $264,000. 67.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get McDonald's alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on McDonald’s from $340.00 to $335.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. Citigroup dropped their price target on McDonald’s from $317.00 to $283.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of McDonald’s from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $310.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. Finally, TD Cowen reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $340.00 price target on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, McDonald’s presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $321.50.

McDonald’s Stock Performance

MCD stock traded up $1.33 on Friday, reaching $247.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 724,884 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,578,050. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $275.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $285.21. The firm has a market cap of $180.38 billion, a PE ratio of 22.65, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.65. McDonald’s Co. has a 12-month low of $242.41 and a 12-month high of $299.35.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The fast-food giant reported $3.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.77 by $0.40. McDonald’s had a net margin of 33.06% and a negative return on equity of 139.57%. The firm had revenue of $6.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.55 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

McDonald’s Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a $1.67 dividend. This represents a $6.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. This is a boost from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.52. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.93%.

Insider Activity at McDonald’s

In related news, EVP Marion K. Gross sold 3,000 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.52, for a total transaction of $868,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $464,679.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Heidi B. Capozzi sold 688 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $282.54, for a total value of $194,387.52. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,656,168.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Marion K. Gross sold 3,000 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.52, for a total value of $868,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $464,679.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 24,443 shares of company stock worth $6,916,994 over the last ninety days. 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

McDonald’s Profile

(Free Report)

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company's restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, fries, salads, shakes, frozen desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including muffins, Sausages, biscuit and bagel sandwiches, oatmeal, hash browns, breakfast burritos and hotcakes.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.