Calamos Wealth Management LLC Sells 4,901 Shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Calamos Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 2.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 200,412 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,901 shares during the period. Calamos Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $8,554,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of WFC. Barrett & Company Inc. bought a new position in Wells Fargo & Company during the first quarter worth $25,000. Studio Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Activest Wealth Management bought a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Financial Connections Group Inc. raised its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 288.0% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 741 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Wells Fargo & Company alerts:

Wells Fargo & Company Stock Performance

Shares of WFC traded up $1.43 on Friday, reaching $41.17. 10,272,993 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,769,746. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.42. The stock has a market cap of $150.63 billion, a PE ratio of 9.95, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.12. Wells Fargo & Company has a 52-week low of $35.25 and a 52-week high of $48.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

Wells Fargo & Company Increases Dividend

Wells Fargo & Company ( NYSE:WFC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $20.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.11 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 11.15% and a net margin of 16.18%. The business’s revenue was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.74 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 4th were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 3rd. This is an increase from Wells Fargo & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.00%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have commented on WFC. UBS Group raised their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $51.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Thursday. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $48.00 to $43.00 in a report on Tuesday. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Wells Fargo & Company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.13.

Read Our Latest Report on WFC

Wells Fargo & Company Profile

(Free Report)

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Wells Fargo & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wells Fargo & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.