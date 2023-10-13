Calamos Wealth Management LLC Sells 577 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Calamos Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 1.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,284 shares of the company’s stock after selling 577 shares during the period. Eli Lilly and Company accounts for approximately 1.4% of Calamos Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Calamos Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $19,361,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Silicon Valley Capital Partners bought a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 193.3% during the 1st quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 88 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments bought a new position in Eli Lilly and Company during the first quarter worth $33,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 156.4% in the first quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Activest Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the second quarter valued at about $40,000. 81.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:LLY traded down $3.35 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $607.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,893,675 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,031,408. Eli Lilly and Company has a twelve month low of $309.20 and a twelve month high of $629.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $553.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $468.64. The company has a market capitalization of $576.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 84.91, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.33.

Eli Lilly and Company ( NYSE:LLY Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.13. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 22.01% and a return on equity of 65.00%. The firm had revenue of $8.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.25 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 28.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 9.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 37,660 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $546,751.75, for a total value of $20,590,670,905.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 100,275,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,825,684,274,988.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 37,660 shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock in a transaction on Monday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $546,751.75, for a total transaction of $20,590,670,905.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 100,275,279 shares in the company, valued at $54,825,684,274,988.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $546.51, for a total value of $327,906.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,939,130.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 908,246 shares of company stock worth $21,078,990,577. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently commented on LLY shares. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $360.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $385.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Bank of America boosted their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $600.00 to $700.00 in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $615.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $500.00 to $590.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $540.09.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

