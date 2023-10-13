Calamos Wealth Management LLC Sells 853 Shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Calamos Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report) by 0.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 427,656 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 853 shares during the period. CSX comprises 1.1% of Calamos Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Calamos Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in CSX were worth $14,583,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Smith Anglin Financial LLC increased its holdings in CSX by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Smith Anglin Financial LLC now owns 7,182 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $245,000 after buying an additional 321 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in CSX by 1.2% in the second quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 27,846 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $834,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in CSX by 0.7% during the first quarter. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC now owns 49,495 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,549,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its stake in CSX by 1.5% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 22,797 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $683,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CSX by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC now owns 14,280 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $487,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. 72.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CSX stock traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $31.26. The stock had a trading volume of 2,136,985 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,104,133. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.42. CSX Co. has a fifty-two week low of $26.79 and a fifty-two week high of $34.38. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.72 billion, a PE ratio of 15.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.20.

CSX ( NASDAQ:CSX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The transportation company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49. The firm had revenue of $3.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.73 billion. CSX had a net margin of 27.36% and a return on equity of 32.82%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.50 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that CSX Co. will post 1.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th will be given a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 29th. CSX’s payout ratio is currently 22.22%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CSX. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $37.00 price target on shares of CSX in a research note on Friday, July 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CSX in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on shares of CSX in a report on Friday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of CSX in a report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target on shares of CSX in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.95.

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

