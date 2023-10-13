Calamos Wealth Management LLC Trims Stake in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

Calamos Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Free Report) by 27.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,157 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,477 shares during the period. Calamos Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Snowflake were worth $4,427,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SNOW. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Snowflake by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,414,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,069,681,000 after purchasing an additional 400,044 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 3.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,782,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $892,229,000 after purchasing an additional 165,875 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in Snowflake by 48,395.6% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 4,467,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $786,261,000 after buying an additional 4,458,686 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Snowflake by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,420,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $527,733,000 after buying an additional 251,486 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Snowflake in the 4th quarter worth approximately $477,435,000. 63.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:SNOW traded down $2.56 during trading on Friday, reaching $157.40. The stock had a trading volume of 791,092 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,526,517. The company has a market capitalization of $51.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -60.35 and a beta of 0.76. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $155.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $161.56. Snowflake Inc. has a one year low of $119.27 and a one year high of $193.94.

Snowflake ( NYSE:SNOW Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 23rd. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $674.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $662.22 million. Snowflake had a negative net margin of 35.22% and a negative return on equity of 14.07%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.67) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Snowflake Inc. will post -1.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Grzegorz Czajkowski sold 694 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.27, for a total transaction of $115,391.38. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 54,701 shares in the company, valued at $9,095,135.27. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Grzegorz Czajkowski sold 694 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.27, for a total transaction of $115,391.38. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 54,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,095,135.27. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Frank Slootman sold 20,834 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.40, for a total value of $3,925,125.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 185,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,982,677.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 104,524 shares of company stock worth $17,433,986. 8.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SNOW. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $170.00 target price on shares of Snowflake in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Snowflake from $155.00 to $180.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Snowflake from $180.00 to $205.00 in a report on Friday, June 30th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $220.00 price objective on shares of Snowflake in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Finally, HSBC assumed coverage on Snowflake in a report on Friday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $201.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Snowflake has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $189.47.

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products.

