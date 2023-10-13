Calamos Wealth Management LLC Trims Stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Calamos Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,345 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 575 shares during the period. Thermo Fisher Scientific accounts for approximately 0.7% of Calamos Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Calamos Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $9,572,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of TMO. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 100,798.8% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 406,539,228 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $212,111,842,000 after buying an additional 406,136,310 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 104,536.8% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,355,245 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,601,150,000 after purchasing an additional 8,347,260 shares during the last quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 61,754.7% in the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,842,175 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $10,136,000 after purchasing an additional 5,832,730 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the fourth quarter worth $3,105,677,000. Finally, Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC grew its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 30,904.9% in the 2nd quarter. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC now owns 3,124,051 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $5,209,000 after buying an additional 3,113,975 shares during the last quarter. 87.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TMO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Thursday, September 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $603.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $505.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $625.00 price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $660.00 to $670.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $627.13.

TMO stock traded down $3.88 on Friday, reaching $478.68. The company had a trading volume of 524,849 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,477,504. The company’s fifty day moving average is $523.63 and its 200 day moving average is $534.81. The company has a market cap of $184.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.99, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.42. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 1 year low of $470.61 and a 1 year high of $609.85.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The medical research company reported $5.15 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.43 by ($0.28). Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 13.14% and a return on equity of 18.59%. The company had revenue of $10.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.99 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $5.51 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 22.37 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Gianluca Pettiti sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $557.77, for a total transaction of $1,673,310.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,556 shares in the company, valued at $9,792,210.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Gianluca Pettiti sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $557.77, for a total value of $1,673,310.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,556 shares in the company, valued at $9,792,210.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $550.60, for a total value of $880,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 135,330 shares in the company, valued at $74,512,698. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 28,700 shares of company stock worth $15,799,270 over the last ninety days. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the United States and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, clinical next-generation sequencing, bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

