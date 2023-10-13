Calamos Wealth Management LLC Trims Stock Holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Calamos Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 87,591 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 2,916 shares during the period. Calamos Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $7,820,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. raised its holdings in Walt Disney by 2.0% during the first quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. now owns 6,825 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $683,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC raised its stake in Walt Disney by 7.4% during the second quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 11,105 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $991,000 after purchasing an additional 767 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC grew its position in Walt Disney by 3.5% during the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 7,275 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $650,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the period. Breakwater Capital Group raised its holdings in Walt Disney by 5.5% in the second quarter. Breakwater Capital Group now owns 7,077 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $632,000 after buying an additional 368 shares during the period. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC boosted its position in Walt Disney by 31.0% during the 1st quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 6,522 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $653,000 after purchasing an additional 1,544 shares during the period. 61.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Insider Activity at Walt Disney
In other news, EVP Sonia L. Coleman sold 959 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.05, for a total transaction of $85,398.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $85,577.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.
Walt Disney Stock Down 0.7 %
Shares of DIS traded down $0.60 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $83.75. 2,281,785 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,092,759. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $83.79 and its 200-day moving average is $89.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.07. The Walt Disney Company has a 52 week low of $78.73 and a 52 week high of $118.18. The company has a market cap of $153.24 billion, a PE ratio of 68.58, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.27.
Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The entertainment giant reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $22.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.50 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 6.45% and a net margin of 2.56%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.09 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About Walt Disney
The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces films under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.
