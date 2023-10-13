Calamos Wealth Management LLC Trims Stock Position in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Calamos Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 65,438 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 771 shares during the period. Calamos Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $9,089,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. ARS Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in T-Mobile US by 1.2% during the first quarter. ARS Investment Partners LLC now owns 5,951 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $862,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its holdings in T-Mobile US by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 2,868 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $415,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its position in T-Mobile US by 5.0% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,629 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Cooper Financial Group lifted its stake in T-Mobile US by 2.5% during the first quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 3,247 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $470,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in T-Mobile US by 84.8% during the first quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 170 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.49% of the company’s stock.

Get T-Mobile US alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, CAO Dara Bazzano sold 3,953 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.36, for a total transaction of $558,796.08. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,877 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,537,572.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Michael J. Katz sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.01, for a total value of $490,035.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 122,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,148,004.77. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Dara Bazzano sold 3,953 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.36, for a total value of $558,796.08. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 10,877 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,537,572.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 27,453 shares of company stock valued at $3,815,631. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TMUS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on T-Mobile US from $172.00 to $163.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 4th. Barclays raised shares of T-Mobile US from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $197.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $185.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on T-Mobile US in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, T-Mobile US presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $181.75.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on T-Mobile US

T-Mobile US Stock Up 0.3 %

T-Mobile US stock traded up $0.40 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $141.54. The company had a trading volume of 646,319 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,436,151. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 1 year low of $124.92 and a 1 year high of $154.38. The business has a fifty day moving average of $138.37 and a 200 day moving average of $139.57. The stock has a market cap of $166.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.12 and a beta of 0.53.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.15. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 7.82% and a return on equity of 9.02%. The business had revenue of $19.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.43 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 7.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

T-Mobile US Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th.

About T-Mobile US

(Free Report)

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for T-Mobile US Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T-Mobile US and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.