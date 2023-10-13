Caledonian Trust (LON:CNN) Stock Price Down 18.8%

Caledonian Trust PLC (LON:CNN – Get Free Report) dropped 18.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 130 ($1.59) and last traded at GBX 130 ($1.59). Approximately 22 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 4,243 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 160 ($1.96).

Caledonian Trust Trading Down 16.2 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.56, a current ratio of 9.09 and a quick ratio of 2.26. The company has a market capitalization of £12.84 million, a P/E ratio of -2,180.00 and a beta of 0.03. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 158.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 156.95.

Caledonian Trust Company Profile

Caledonian Trust PLC engages in the property investment and development business in the United Kingdom. Its properties include office spaces, garages, and public house/restaurant. The company was formerly known as Towngrade Securities plc and changed its name to Caledonian Trust PLC in June 1988. Caledonian Trust PLC was incorporated in 1972 and is headquartered in Edinburgh, the United Kingdom.

