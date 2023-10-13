Caleres, Inc. (NYSE:CAL) Insider Diane M. Sullivan Sells 2,859 Shares of Stock

Caleres, Inc. (NYSE:CAL – Get Free Report) insider Diane M. Sullivan sold 2,859 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.92, for a total transaction of $79,823.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 583,196 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,282,832.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Caleres Trading Down 2.7 %

Shares of NYSE:CAL opened at $27.46 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $26.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $975.90 million, a P/E ratio of 6.65 and a beta of 1.81. Caleres, Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.85 and a 52 week high of $29.98.

Caleres (NYSE:CAL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 31st. The textile maker reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $695.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $704.85 million. Caleres had a net margin of 5.23% and a return on equity of 30.93%. The business’s revenue was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.38 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Caleres, Inc. will post 4.13 EPS for the current year.

Caleres Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 8th were issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 7th. Caleres’s payout ratio is 6.78%.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Caleres in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

View Our Latest Analysis on CAL

Institutional Trading of Caleres

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State of Wyoming bought a new stake in Caleres during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in Caleres by 65.9% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,246 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Caleres during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. LSV Asset Management bought a new stake in Caleres during the second quarter worth approximately $69,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in shares of Caleres by 38.6% in the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,808 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 1,061 shares in the last quarter. 88.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Caleres Company Profile

Caleres, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of footwear business in the United States, Canada, Eastern Asia, and internationally. It operates through Famous Footwear and Brand Portfolio segments. The company offers licensed, branded, and private-label athletic, casual, and dress footwear products.

