Canadian Apartment Properties REIT (TSE:CAR.UN) Price Target Cut to C$56.00 by Analysts at Raymond James

Canadian Apartment Properties REIT (TSE:CAR.UN – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by Raymond James from C$59.50 to C$56.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on CAR.UN. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Canadian Apartment Properties REIT from C$60.00 to C$61.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. TD Securities lowered their price target on Canadian Apartment Properties REIT from C$63.00 to C$62.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 5th. Desjardins cut their price objective on Canadian Apartment Properties REIT from C$59.00 to C$58.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Cormark upped their target price on shares of Canadian Apartment Properties REIT from C$55.00 to C$56.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, August 21st. Finally, National Bankshares cut their price target on shares of Canadian Apartment Properties REIT from C$59.00 to C$58.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$57.05.

Get Canadian Apartment Properties REIT alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Canadian Apartment Properties REIT

Canadian Apartment Properties REIT Stock Down 1.7 %

Canadian Apartment Properties REIT Company Profile

CAR.UN stock opened at C$45.61 on Thursday. Canadian Apartment Properties REIT has a twelve month low of C$39.08 and a twelve month high of C$52.98. The company has a market cap of C$7.64 billion, a PE ratio of 52.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -10.12 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$47.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$48.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.36.

(Get Free Report)

CAPREIT owns interests in multi-unit residential rental properties, including apartments, townhomes and manufactured home communities (MHC) primarily located in and near major urban centres across Canada. As at March 31, 2019, CAPREIT had owning interests in 53,143 residential units, comprised of 45,446 residential suites and 45 MHC, comprising 7,697 land lease sites.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Apartment Properties REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Apartment Properties REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.