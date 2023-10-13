Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ) Given New C$101.00 Price Target at National Bank Financial

Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ – Free Report) (NYSE:CNQ) had its price target hoisted by National Bank Financial from C$90.00 to C$101.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Evercore boosted their target price on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$88.00 to C$90.00 and gave the company an in-line rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. National Bankshares downgraded shares of Canadian Natural Resources from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and lowered their target price for the stock from C$93.00 to C$90.00 in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Canadian Natural Resources from C$90.00 to C$95.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$90.00 to C$93.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Canadian Natural Resources from C$95.00 to C$97.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of C$92.24.

Shares of Canadian Natural Resources stock opened at C$89.48 on Thursday. Canadian Natural Resources has a 1-year low of C$67.13 and a 1-year high of C$90.70. The company has a market capitalization of C$97.53 billion, a PE ratio of 13.10, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.40, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$85.33 and a 200-day moving average of C$79.55.

Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CNQ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported C$1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.16 by C($0.02). Canadian Natural Resources had a net margin of 20.72% and a return on equity of 19.48%. The business had revenue of C$7.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$7.19 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Canadian Natural Resources will post 8.6290984 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th were issued a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.02%. Canadian Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.71%.

In other Canadian Natural Resources news, Senior Officer Dwayne Frederick Giggs sold 1,018 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$84.49, for a total transaction of C$86,010.82. In other news, Senior Officer Dwayne Frederick Giggs sold 1,018 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$84.49, for a total transaction of C$86,010.82. Also, Senior Officer Troy John Peter Andersen sold 9,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$82.75, for a total transaction of C$786,128.80. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 15,378 shares of company stock valued at $1,285,340. 2.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers light and medium crude oil, primary heavy crude oil, Pelican Lake heavy crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), and synthetic crude oil (SCO).

