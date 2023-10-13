Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ) Sets New 12-Month High on Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Canadian Natural Resources Limited (TSE:CNQ – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CNQ) hit a new 52-week high on Friday after National Bankshares raised their price target on the stock from C$90.00 to C$100.00. National Bankshares currently has a sector perform rating on the stock. Canadian Natural Resources traded as high as C$91.27 and last traded at C$90.26, with a volume of 400616 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$89.48.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on CNQ. Desjardins raised their price target on Canadian Natural Resources from C$95.00 to C$96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 18th. National Bank Financial raised their price target on Canadian Natural Resources from C$90.00 to C$101.00 in a report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Canadian Natural Resources from C$95.00 to C$97.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. CIBC raised their price objective on Canadian Natural Resources from C$90.00 to C$93.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. Finally, UBS Group set a C$90.00 price objective on Canadian Natural Resources and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Canadian Natural Resources currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$92.24.

In other news, Senior Officer Troy John Peter Andersen sold 9,500 shares of Canadian Natural Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$82.75, for a total value of C$786,128.80. In other news, Senior Officer Troy John Peter Andersen sold 9,500 shares of Canadian Natural Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$82.75, for a total value of C$786,128.80. Also, Senior Officer Erin Louise Lunn sold 2,360 shares of Canadian Natural Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$87.14, for a total value of C$205,650.40. Insiders sold 15,378 shares of company stock worth $1,285,340 over the last three months. 2.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.40, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The company has a market cap of C$98.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 2.01. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$85.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$79.55.

Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CNQ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported C$1.14 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.16 by C($0.02). Canadian Natural Resources had a net margin of 20.72% and a return on equity of 19.48%. The business had revenue of C$7.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$7.19 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that Canadian Natural Resources Limited will post 8.6290984 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 5th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th were issued a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.99%. Canadian Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.71%.

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers light and medium crude oil, primary heavy crude oil, Pelican Lake heavy crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), and synthetic crude oil (SCO).

