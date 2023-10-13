Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP) Shares Sold by Calamos Wealth Management LLC

Calamos Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP – Free Report) (TSE:CP) by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 27,472 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 189 shares during the period. Calamos Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City were worth $2,219,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CP. Private Trust Co. NA increased its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 37.8% in the second quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 981 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 4.5% in the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,510,463 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $122,138,000 after buying an additional 64,666 shares during the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. raised its position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 22.7% during the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 69,492 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,619,000 after acquiring an additional 12,835 shares in the last quarter. Channing Global Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 7.8% in the second quarter. Channing Global Advisors LLC now owns 158,383 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $12,805,000 after acquiring an additional 11,483 shares during the period. Finally, First National Bank of Hutchinson acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $205,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Canadian Pacific Kansas City alerts:

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Trading Down 0.1 %

CP traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $72.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 200,826 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,968,919. The stock has a market cap of $67.32 billion, a PE ratio of 21.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.01. Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited has a fifty-two week low of $66.85 and a fifty-two week high of $85.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The business’s 50-day moving average is $77.53 and its 200-day moving average is $78.63.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Increases Dividend

Canadian Pacific Kansas City ( NYSE:CP Get Free Report ) (TSE:CP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The transportation company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $2.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.47 billion. Canadian Pacific Kansas City had a net margin of 41.92% and a return on equity of 8.92%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be given a dividend of $0.1437 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. This is a boost from Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.28%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $89.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. CSFB increased their price target on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Canadian Pacific Kansas City in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $125.00 to $122.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Canadian Pacific Kansas City currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.75.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Canadian Pacific Kansas City

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Profile

(Free Report)

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Pacific Kansas City Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Pacific Kansas City and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.