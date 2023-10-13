Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP) Stock Holdings Increased by Baillie Gifford & Co.

Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP – Free Report) (TSE:CP) by 4.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,510,463 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 64,666 shares during the quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. owned 0.16% of Canadian Pacific Kansas City worth $122,138,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 193.9% during the first quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 338 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 750.0% during the fourth quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 340 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Motco acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Central Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 67.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CP stock opened at $72.34 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market capitalization of $67.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.01. Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited has a 12 month low of $65.17 and a 12 month high of $85.40. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $77.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $78.63.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City ( NYSE:CP Get Free Report ) (TSE:CP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The transportation company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.07). Canadian Pacific Kansas City had a return on equity of 8.92% and a net margin of 41.92%. The business had revenue of $2.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.47 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited will post 2.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be paid a $0.1437 dividend. This represents a $0.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. This is a boost from Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s payout ratio is presently 16.28%.

CP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Susquehanna cut their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $98.00 to $93.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $125.00 to $122.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com raised shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. CSFB boosted their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $94.75.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

