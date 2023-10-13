Cannae (NYSE:CNNE) Price Target Cut to $27.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Cannae (NYSE:CNNE – Get Free Report) had its price target dropped by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $28.00 to $27.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 48.43% from the company’s previous close.

Cannae Stock Down 0.4 %

NYSE:CNNE traded down $0.08 on Friday, hitting $18.19. The stock had a trading volume of 25,844 shares, compared to its average volume of 406,075. Cannae has a 1 year low of $17.35 and a 1 year high of $25.74. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.49. The stock has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -107.00 and a beta of 0.87.

Get Cannae alerts:

Cannae (NYSE:CNNE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported ($1.16) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by ($0.80). Cannae had a negative net margin of 1.36% and a negative return on equity of 0.32%. The business had revenue of $152.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $174.10 million. Analysts predict that Cannae will post -1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Cannae

Institutional Trading of Cannae

In related news, CEO Richard N. Massey bought 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $18.66 per share, for a total transaction of $933,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 427,417 shares in the company, valued at $7,975,601.22. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 7.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Cannae by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,196,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,140,000 after acquiring an additional 51,983 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cannae by 1.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,810,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,903,000 after purchasing an additional 84,346 shares in the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Cannae by 5.5% in the second quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 5,941,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,085,000 after purchasing an additional 311,411 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cannae by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,128,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,487,000 after buying an additional 392,807 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Cannae by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,259,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,589,000 after buying an additional 19,392 shares during the period. 82.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Cannae

(Get Free Report)

Cannae Holdings, Inc is a principal investment firm. The firm primarily invests in restaurants, technology enabled healthcare services, financial services and more. It takes both minority and majority stakes. Cannae Holdings, Inc was founded in 2014 and is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cannae Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cannae and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.