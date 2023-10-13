Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC Acquires 607 Shares of John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHML)

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHML – Free Report) by 1.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 54,470 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 607 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC owned about 0.39% of John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF worth $2,990,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JHML. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF by 46.6% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 64,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,679,000 after purchasing an additional 20,617 shares during the period. FCA Corp TX increased its holdings in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF by 1.9% during the first quarter. FCA Corp TX now owns 26,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,479,000 after buying an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $222,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF by 1.4% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 24,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,379,000 after buying an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF by 34.8% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 346 shares in the last quarter.

Get John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF alerts:

John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA JHML traded down $0.46 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $53.37. 18,068 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 47,337. The company has a market cap of $749.85 million, a P/E ratio of 17.58 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.60. John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $44.55 and a twelve month high of $56.87.

John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF Profile

The John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF (JHML) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the John Hancock Dimensional Large Cap index. The fund tracks an index of largest 800 US firms, weighted by multiple factors relative to their sector peers. JHML was launched on Sep 28, 2015 and is managed by John Hancock.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.