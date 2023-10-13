Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC Acquires 7,197 Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 65,393 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,197 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $4,414,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lakewood Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 78.1% during the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 422 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Aspire Wealth Management Corp boosted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 48,900.0% during the first quarter. Aspire Wealth Management Corp now owns 490 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 489 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 445.2% during the first quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 512 shares during the period.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS IEFA traded down $0.56 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $64.36. 6,893,023 shares of the company traded hands. The firm has a market cap of $94.61 billion, a PE ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.87. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $65.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $67.12. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $56.55 and a 12 month high of $70.84.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

