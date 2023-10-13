Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC Boosts Stock Position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO)

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 183,178 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,787 shares during the period. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF accounts for about 0.9% of Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $9,439,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Central Bank & Trust Co. bought a new position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000.

DGRO stock traded up $0.43 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $49.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 142,761 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,743,392. The company has a market cap of $23.02 billion, a PE ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 0.89. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $44.94 and a 12 month high of $53.55. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $51.14 and its 200-day moving average is $50.87.

The iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US stocks that are selected by dividends, dividend growth and payout ratio, then weighted by dividend dollars. DGRO was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

