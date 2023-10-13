Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC Buys 31,990 Shares of Jackson Financial Inc. (NYSE:JXN)

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Jackson Financial Inc. (NYSE:JXN – Free Report) by 84.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 69,665 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,990 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Jackson Financial worth $2,132,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Jackson Financial by 4,347.8% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new stake in Jackson Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in Jackson Financial by 73.9% during the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 554 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in Jackson Financial by 199.8% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 921 shares during the period. Finally, Close Asset Management Ltd boosted its stake in Jackson Financial by 115.5% during the second quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 1,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 827 shares during the period. 79.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Jackson Financial alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Don W. Cummings sold 1,555 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.12, for a total value of $59,276.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 24,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $926,316. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Don W. Cummings sold 1,555 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.12, for a total transaction of $59,276.60. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 24,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $926,316. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Scott Romine sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.07, for a total value of $175,350.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 78,217 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,743,070.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Jackson Financial from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. TheStreet raised Jackson Financial from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, August 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Jackson Financial from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 18th.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Jackson Financial

Jackson Financial Price Performance

JXN stock traded up $0.35 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $39.39. 62,531 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,112,360. Jackson Financial Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.70 and a 12 month high of $49.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $36.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.77 and a beta of 1.38.

Jackson Financial (NYSE:JXN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $3.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.78 by ($0.44). The firm had revenue of $1.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.60 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.52 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Jackson Financial Inc. will post 14.02 EPS for the current year.

Jackson Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 31st were paid a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.30%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 30th. Jackson Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.73%.

Jackson Financial Profile

(Free Report)

Jackson Financial Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily provides a suite of annuities to retail investors in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Retail Annuities, Institutional Products, and Closed Life and Annuity Blocks. The Retail Annuities segment offers various retirement income and savings products, including variable, fixed index, fixed, and payout annuities, as well as registered index-linked annuities and lifetime income solutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Jackson Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jackson Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.