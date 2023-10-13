Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC Cuts Position in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUS)

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lessened its position in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUS – Free Report) by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 45,906 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,166 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC owned about 0.08% of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF worth $3,452,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 16.9% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,239,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,757,000 after buying an additional 323,609 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 77.5% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,145,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,292,000 after purchasing an additional 936,329 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 30.9% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 1,860,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,842,000 after purchasing an additional 439,530 shares during the last quarter. RVW Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. RVW Wealth LLC now owns 1,100,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,750,000 after purchasing an additional 30,782 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 18.7% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,037,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,562,000 after purchasing an additional 163,584 shares during the last quarter.

Avantis U.S. Equity ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:AVUS traded up $0.39 during trading on Friday, hitting $73.98. The company had a trading volume of 3,747 shares, compared to its average volume of 312,005. The stock has a market cap of $4.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.74 and a beta of 1.05. Avantis U.S. Equity ETF has a one year low of $63.25 and a one year high of $78.53. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $73.58.

Avantis U.S. Equity ETF Company Profile

The Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (AVUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US equities of all market capitalizations, with a bias toward smaller, more profitable or value companies. AVUS was launched on Sep 24, 2019 and is managed by American Century Investments.

