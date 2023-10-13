Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC Grows Position in Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU)

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU – Free Report) by 1.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 12,247 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 175 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF were worth $1,741,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Utilities ETF in the first quarter worth $30,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Utilities ETF in the first quarter worth $34,000. Ballast Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Utilities ETF in the first quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Utilities ETF in the fourth quarter worth $46,000.

Vanguard Utilities ETF Stock Performance

VPU stock traded up $1.73 on Friday, reaching $128.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,297 shares, compared to its average volume of 202,469. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $134.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $142.08. Vanguard Utilities ETF has a 12-month low of $118.81 and a 12-month high of $160.71. The firm has a market cap of $4.63 billion, a PE ratio of 23.10 and a beta of 0.54.

About Vanguard Utilities ETF

Vanguard Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded class of shares issued by Vanguard Utilities Index Fund. The Fund tracks the performance of Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Utilities Index, an index made up of stocks of large, medium-size and small United States companies in the utilities sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

