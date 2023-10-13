Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC Has $1.68 Million Position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lessened its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 1.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,432 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 175 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $1,681,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 99,414.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 23,805,806 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,243,861,000 after buying an additional 23,781,884 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 67,584.6% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,037,008 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $515,198,000 after purchasing an additional 3,032,521 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 77.6% during the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 5,340,797 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $978,543,000 after purchasing an additional 2,333,468 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 256.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,142,717 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $206,432,000 after buying an additional 821,773 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the first quarter worth approximately $100,880,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.99% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Gold Shares Price Performance

SPDR Gold Shares stock traded up $3.92 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $177.18. 2,529,344 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,038,711. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $176.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $180.69. SPDR Gold Shares has a 12 month low of $150.57 and a 12 month high of $191.36.

About SPDR Gold Shares

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

