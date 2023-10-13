Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC Has $2.15 Million Stock Position in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI)

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI – Free Report) by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 78,548 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,099 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF worth $2,146,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DFAI. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 74.3% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 25,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $720,000 after purchasing an additional 10,907 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 1,315.7% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 4,934 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 12.2% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 46,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,317,000 after buying an additional 5,104 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF in the first quarter valued at $249,000. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 17.1% in the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 50,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,416,000 after buying an additional 7,345 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $26.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 63,648 shares, compared to its average volume of 689,828. Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF has a one year low of $21.54 and a one year high of $28.27. The company has a market capitalization of $3.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.72 and a beta of 0.84. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.15.

About Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF

The Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (DFAI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA IMI index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that seeks a broad exposure to relatively low-priced and profitable stocks in developed countries outside the US. DFAI was launched on Nov 17, 2020 and is managed by Dimensional.

