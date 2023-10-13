Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC Has $2.66 Million Stock Holdings in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY)

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC cut its holdings in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY – Free Report) by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 35,076 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,252 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC owned about 0.09% of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF worth $2,664,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Cresta Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $395,000. Continuum Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,325,000. Campbell Wealth Management acquired a new position in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $200,000. James J. Burns & Company LLC boosted its position in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. James J. Burns & Company LLC now owns 3,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI boosted its position in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 74,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,668,000 after acquiring an additional 2,059 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust Cloud Computing ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ:SKYY traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $76.66. 3,829 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 259,672. First Trust Cloud Computing ETF has a twelve month low of $54.50 and a twelve month high of $82.10. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $77.50 and a 200 day moving average of $73.12. The stock has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a PE ratio of 20.90 and a beta of 1.06.

First Trust Cloud Computing ETF Company Profile

The First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (SKYY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ISE Cloud Computing index. The fund tracks an index of companies involved in the cloud computing industry. Stocks are modified-equally-weighted capped at 4.5%. SKYY was launched on Jul 5, 2011 and is managed by First Trust.

