Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC Has $3.13 Million Stake in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT)

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its position in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT – Free Report) by 25.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 39,258 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,972 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF were worth $3,132,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 400,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,300,000 after buying an additional 34,000 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 67.3% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 170,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,573,000 after buying an additional 68,500 shares during the period. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 443,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,719,000 after buying an additional 26,130 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 12,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $915,000 after buying an additional 730 shares during the period. Finally, BKA Wealth Consulting Inc. boosted its stake in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 383.0% during the 1st quarter. BKA Wealth Consulting Inc. now owns 384,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,069,000 after buying an additional 304,731 shares during the period.

VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF stock traded down $0.96 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $75.03. 805,449 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.62 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $77.96 and a 200 day moving average of $76.75.

VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF Company Profile

The VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (MOAT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Wide Moat Focus 20 index. The fund tracks a staggered, equal-weighted index of 40 US companies that Morningstar determines to have the highest fair value among firms with a sustainable competitive advantage.

