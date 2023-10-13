Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC Has $3.49 Million Holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lessened its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 0.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,939 shares of the company’s stock after selling 133 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $3,494,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VYM. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 69.2% during the second quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 362 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the first quarter worth about $49,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 50.0% during the first quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 504 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $59,000.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VYM traded up $0.85 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $103.10. 108,670 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,548,680. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 0.84. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $105.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $105.76. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 12 month low of $97.26 and a 12 month high of $113.78.

About Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

