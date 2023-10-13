Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC Has $4.24 Million Stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL)

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL – Free Report) by 1.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 44,934 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 539 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF were worth $4,236,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ProVise Management Group LLC bought a new position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the first quarter worth $531,000. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 17.3% in the first quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 12,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,128,000 after acquiring an additional 1,819 shares during the period. Gallagher Benefit Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $207,000. First Heartland Consultants Inc. boosted its position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 24.8% in the second quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 14,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,373,000 after acquiring an additional 2,891 shares during the period. Finally, Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 3.8% in the second quarter. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. now owns 101,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,528,000 after acquiring an additional 3,689 shares during the period.

ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF stock traded down $1.00 during trading on Friday, reaching $87.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 482,155 shares. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a 52 week low of $55.69 and a 52 week high of $67.97. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $92.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $92.27. The firm has a market cap of $10.79 billion, a PE ratio of 17.72 and a beta of 0.89.

ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Company Profile

The ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NOBL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of S&P 500 constituents that have increased dividend payments annually for at least 25 years. NOBL was launched on Oct 9, 2013 and is managed by ProShares.

