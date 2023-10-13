Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC Has $7.06 Million Holdings in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 78,678 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,536 shares during the quarter. Duke Energy makes up about 0.7% of Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $7,061,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in DUK. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Duke Energy by 100,433.2% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,846,616 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $808,123,000 after acquiring an additional 7,838,811 shares during the last quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Duke Energy by 9,639.5% in the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,538,183 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,676,000 after purchasing an additional 3,501,855 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in Duke Energy by 27.7% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 6,271,751 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $605,036,000 after buying an additional 1,361,658 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Duke Energy by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,018,171 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,031,772,000 after buying an additional 1,037,012 shares during the period. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Duke Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $97,987,000. Institutional investors own 63.68% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $92.00 to $91.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 25th. Guggenheim cut their price objective on Duke Energy from $102.00 to $93.00 in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Duke Energy from $98.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their target price on Duke Energy from $109.00 to $96.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $98.82.

Duke Energy Stock Performance

NYSE:DUK traded up $1.19 on Friday, hitting $89.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 183,845 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,021,213. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.43. Duke Energy Co. has a one year low of $83.06 and a one year high of $106.43. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $90.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $92.71.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $6.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.16 billion. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.05% and a net margin of 5.06%. The company’s revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.14 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Duke Energy Profile

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I) and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, solar and wind sources, renewables, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

