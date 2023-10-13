Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC Increases Position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 34.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 56,134 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,497 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF accounts for 0.6% of Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $5,594,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IJR. Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Hoese & Co LLP boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 80.0% during the 2nd quarter. Hoese & Co LLP now owns 306 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 133.1% during the 1st quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 345 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth $36,000.

Get iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF stock traded down $0.18 on Friday, hitting $92.11. 315,079 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,908,904. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.34 billion, a PE ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.15. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $89.24 and a 1 year high of $108.24. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $97.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $97.18.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.