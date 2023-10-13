Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC Increases Position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT)

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 116,687 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,782 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF were worth $2,672,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 23.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 360,509,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,428,712,000 after purchasing an additional 69,509,114 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 27.7% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 127,718,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,986,058,000 after purchasing an additional 27,720,388 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 78,342,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,831,653,000 after purchasing an additional 4,121,942 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 16.2% in the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 55,448,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,296,374,000 after purchasing an additional 7,715,170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 20,252,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $463,791,000 after acquiring an additional 1,869,115 shares during the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of GOVT stock traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $21.88. The company had a trading volume of 7,119,690 shares. The business’s fifty day moving average is $22.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.81.

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were issued a $0.0486 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 2nd.

The iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (GOVT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury Core Bond index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of fixed-rate nonconvertible U.S. Treasury securities with a remaining maturity of one year or more. GOVT was launched on Feb 14, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

